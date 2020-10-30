Letter: Dr. Trump will see you now

COVID-19 is on the rise. Again. The country’s positive test rate is around 5%. Ideally, it would be 2% or less. Nevada is at 37.2%. South Dakota is at 36.4%. Idaho is at 29.6%. Iowa is at 25.5%. Wisconsin is at 24.3%. Nebraska, Kansas, Mississippi, Alabama and Utah are above 15%.

States and hospital are scrambling.

What is our president’s response? He peddles dangerous disinformation. He suggests that the surge is due only to increased testing. He continues to hold rallies with no masks required. The president ignores health experts as he refuses to wear a mask. His message: No problem here, let’s move on. Consequently, the virus spread continues — and at a faster rate. Over 226,000 deaths and counting.

Trump thinks we should believe him and not believe the scientists and doctors. He pretends that he has been cured. Scientists tell us there is no cure. He pretends to know more than the doctors.

Curbing the spread of COVID-19 requires clear, responsible messages and transparency from our leaders. We’re not getting that from Washington. Please vote accordingly.

Nancy Spillane

Oak Creek