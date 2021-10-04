Letter: Document issues with short-term rentals
If you are having issues with short-term rentals in your neighborhood, I encourage you to start documenting your issues and sending the photos to City Council and planning. Whether it’s trash spewed everywhere, or six cars and 20 bikes parked in their driveway etc. Most people have a camera in their pocket at all times; let’s start documenting the extent of the problems.
Sincerely,
Jen Summers
Steamboat Springs
