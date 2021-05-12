Letter: Do it for the world, if not for yourself

Anti-maskers and Anti-vaxers in the U.S. are prolonging COVID’s hold on the world. You see, unlike here where you invoke “freedom” at the slightest inconvenience, in a country like Kenya they are following all the guidelines that they can get their hands on for as safe a passage as possible thru this pandemic.

Those guidelines that you shrug off are all that they have right now. Kenyans have been bouncing back and forth between in person and online learning because, guess what, they are just grateful to have a somewhat functioning education system these days. They are incredulous at your red herring arguments about masks and vaccines. They long for the day when they can get a vaccine. You see, in a country like Kenya, this is not the flu that you so glibly invoke. No foolish talk, “Well I have the right to risk getting COVID, and if I do get it, it won’t be life threatening, and even if it is life threatening then my health care system will bail me out along with anyone that I infect because there’s easy access to oxygen, ventilators, Remdesivir and anticlonal antibody treatments”.

Private businesses that deny you access to their stores, their gyms, their airplanes, hotels, and concerts because you refuse to wear a mask or those businesses that reward the vaccinated are practicing free enterprise and, most importantly, are part of the solution in these unprecedented times. Thank you to all those private businesses that put common sense first.

Mary Walker

Clark