Letter: Development comes at a cost to elk habitat
While I applaud the study of local elk populations to assess the effect of human recreation impact on these herds so we may better determine where best to have trails etc., no one talks about the elephant in the woods. And that is loss of habitat to development and home building.
Yes, humans and elk desire to live in our beautiful valley, and a landowner has every right to build on their property absolutely. The reality is that it does come with a cost to the animals that used to live there.
In my long time here I used to see elk herds wintering on particular south-facing slopes on a regular basis. Now those slopes are filled with numerous homes, and those elk have been displaced from what was once a preferred habitat.
That makes these current studies all the more necessary to ensure viability of our elk population.
Tinker Tiffany
Steamboat Springs
