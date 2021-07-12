Letter: Democrats are not the party of equal rights

Independence Day has always been a day of celebration and unity regardless of political affiliation. That said, it is remarkable that the Democrats are more fervently claiming to “own” equal rights causes as noted this year by their Independence Day parade signs. The fact is, the Democrat Party has been the obstacle, if not the antagonist, to equal rights throughout American history. It’s time to set the record straight.

The Democratic Party has consistently fought against every major civil rights initiative, including abolishing slavery, equal rights for minorities and ethnic groups and women’s right to vote. By contrast, the Republican Party was founded as an anti-slavery party, promoted and passed the 13th, 14th, 15th and 19th Amendments, and were the prime supporters of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

It was the Democratic Supreme Court justices who promoted slavery in the Dred Scott decision. All seven of the Democratic justices voted to deny rights to Blacks, and both Republican justices dissented in favor of supporting their rights.

After the Civil War and Reconstruction when the Republicans lost power in the South, Democrats consolidated power at the state level, implemented and enforced Jim Crow laws through the terrorism of the Ku Klux Klan and deprived Black Americans of their lives, liberty, and property for well over half a century.

In 1919, the Republican led House of Representatives passed the 19th Amendment, for Women’s Suffrage; 91% Republicans to 59% Democrats. In 1920, the amendment was ratified by 27 Republican and nine Democrat states to allow women the right to vote.

In the struggle for the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Democrats attempted to filibuster the bill for over 75 days before it was passed with 80% of Republicans in both houses voting in favor and only 60% of Democrats voting in favor.

Since Democrat President Lyndon Johnson launched his progressive War on Poverty, the overall poverty rate has remained flat while for poor Black Americans has increased due to the progressive’s welfare state. Between World War II and the War on Poverty, Black labor-participation rates were higher than those of whites and the Black poverty rate fell by 40%.

Despite what Democrats proclaim and write on their signs, their party has never been about equal rights. Today, we can simply witness the unemployment, homelessness, poverty and crime in major American cities governed by Democrats as current examples.

Donna Showalter Russo

Steamboat Springs