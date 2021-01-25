Letter: DA applauds formation of co-responder program
Hats off to Steamboat Springs Police Chief Christensen and Gina Toothaker from Mind Springs Health for their work in starting up a co-responder program for mental health calls. Adoption of this model sends an important message that helping and healing the mentally ill, not simply punishing them, is a primary obligation for any community.
Reacting to a mental health crisis with appropriately trained professionals is a critical front end piece of any humane and effective system, and I am grateful to the chief and Ms. Toothaker for this is important step in the right direction.
Matt Karzen
District Attorney, 14th Judicial District, State of Colorado
