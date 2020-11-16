Letter: Credible experts don’t differ on effectiveness of masks
Sheriff Wiggin’s statement “Regarding the masks, I wish I knew if they worked or not” and claiming that experts differ helps to perpetuate the myth that masks do not slow the spread of the virus is a failure of leadership and the equivalent of throwing gasoline on a fire as COVID-19 spreads in our community.
Credible experts don’t differ. Individual liberties do not extend to selfishly spreading disease to others. I do not feel safe with Sheriff Wiggins in charge of our public safety.
Bill Van Dyke
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Letter: Credible experts don’t differ on effectiveness of masks
Sheriff Wiggin’s statement “Regarding the masks, I wish I knew if they worked or not” and claiming that experts differ helps to perpetuate the myth that masks do not slow the spread of the virus…