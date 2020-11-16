Letter: Credible experts don’t differ on effectiveness of masks

Sheriff Wiggin’s statement “Regarding the masks, I wish I knew if they worked or not” and claiming that experts differ helps to perpetuate the myth that masks do not slow the spread of the virus is a failure of leadership and the equivalent of throwing gasoline on a fire as COVID-19 spreads in our community.

Credible experts don’t differ. Individual liberties do not extend to selfishly spreading disease to others. I do not feel safe with Sheriff Wiggins in charge of our public safety.

Bill Van Dyke

Steamboat Springs