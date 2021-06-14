Letter: CR 58 is not a race track
To all gravel road cyclists,
Whether you are riding single, with a buddy, or with your 11 cyclist peloton, please slow down. It may not seem like it to you, but you are cycling through a neighborhood. We are pedestrians, we are dogs and cats, we are elderly, we are kids, we live here.
Just because you can clock 25 miles an hour on a small narrow gravel road doesn’t mean that you should. Slow down, and make your presence known when approaching. Give those of us on foot the space and respect when passing us that you insist upon yourselves from motorists.
Mary Walker
Clark
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.