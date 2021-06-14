Letter: CR 58 is not a race track

To all gravel road cyclists,

Whether you are riding single, with a buddy, or with your 11 cyclist peloton, please slow down. It may not seem like it to you, but you are cycling through a neighborhood. We are pedestrians, we are dogs and cats, we are elderly, we are kids, we live here.

Just because you can clock 25 miles an hour on a small narrow gravel road doesn’t mean that you should. Slow down, and make your presence known when approaching. Give those of us on foot the space and respect when passing us that you insist upon yourselves from motorists.

Mary Walker

Clark