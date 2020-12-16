Letter: COVID is here to stay

Many friends have suggested that when COVID ends we should do this, that and the other. My question to them is, when will COVID end?

No one seems to have an answer. But seriously … when will it end? When everyone has been vaccinated? That could be over a year away. How many small businesses in our valley will survive 12 more months of COVID restrictions? Will it end on Jan. 20 when Joe Biden is sworn into office, and Donald Trump’s tweets no longer consume the media’s attention? Will it end when everyone has purchased a “Save Our Season” bumper sticker or posted the “SOS” logo to their Instagram?

I believe the answer may be that COVID is here to stay. It is not going to magically disappear, because we wish it away nor will it be regulated out of existence by our legislators. What will be regulated out of existence is our way of life and the countless small businesses that make our valley unique, drawing us from the isolation of our homes to share our lives with family and friends. These pillars of our community will slowly but surely be eroded by our misappropriated fear.

C.S. Lewis wrote a short essay titled, “Living in the Atomic Age.” I encourage all Americans to read it. He very eloquently and simply explains how to live with the new looming threat, which was the discovery of the atomic bomb. I find many parallels can be drawn from our current situation with COVID.

“If we are all going to be destroyed by an atomic bomb, let that bomb when it comes find us doing sensible and human things — praying, working, teaching, reading, listening to music, bathing the children, playing tennis, chatting to our friends over a pint and a game of darts — not huddled together like frightened sheep and thinking about bombs.”

I am afraid we have spent too much time thinking about bombs and not enough time immersing ourselves in everything that makes those bombs worth facing head on. We know the risks of life. COVID is new and very real, but it is also one more risk on a long list. When the bomb that is COVID finds me, I hope I am doing human things rather than isolated in my home waiting for the all clear from Washington.

Ben Williams

Hayden

