Letter: COVID-19’s war is here

COVID-19 has declared war, Colorado is one of the skirmishes, and our little corner in the Northwest is a battleground.

Colorado has not been spared. As of this writing, we have over 60 active cases of COVID-19 in Routt County, and over 20% of the tests are coming back positive. By the time this letter is published, the local infection rate will undoubtedly be higher.

As often is the case in war, we are all in this foxhole together, and our responsibility is to keep the person next to us safe.

That means following the guidelines that the generals, our governor and our county commissioners, have laid out. Wear your mask, even when you are outside, wash your hands and use the free sanitizer available at most store entrances, stay at last 6 feet apart, skip socializing for a while and stay home.

None of the guidelines sound like fun, but if we don’t cooperate, by the next time we can get together, some of us may be casualties of the war and forever missing.

Nancy Schwanke

Clark