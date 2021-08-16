Letter: COVID-19 guidance for safe schools
The American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommends in-person learning at our schools and urges all who are eligible to be vaccinated to protect against COVID-19. In addition to vaccinations, the AAP recommends a layered approach to make our schools safe including ventilation, disinfection, cleaning, testing and the use of high quality masks for everyone older than 2, regardless of their vaccination status.
These same recommendations have been made by the CDC, the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund, or UNICEF. Northwestern Colorado parents can read the AAP’s report at, “COVID-19 Guidance for Safe Schools.”
The voluntary use of masks as recommended by the Steamboat Springs School Board on Sept. 9 will only result in a high exposure of all teachers, staff and students to the predominant Delta strain of SARS-CoV-2, exposure sufficient to overcome even an N-95 mask and vaccinated children. These avoidable outbreaks will ultimately result in repeated school closures by the Colorado Department of Health, and a staggering number of seriously ill children.
Sincerely,
Steven Ross, MD, FAAP
Steamboat Springs
