Letter: Coup almost happened

If anyone has been following the investigations into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capital, then you know that it almost worked.

Investigative reporters and Congressional investigators are revealing that Donald Trump was a very busy boy after his November loss to Joe Biden. He and his lawyers like Rudy filed 60 lawsuits in various state and federal courts, seeking to overturn the results of the election. All were ruled against or dismissed by judges, many of whom were nominated to those courts by Trump.

Trump tried and failed to suborn both Defense and Justice departments to aid his cause, only to be rejected by senior leadership.

A good argument could be made that Trump failed in his coup attempt because Trump acted and behaved like Trump: impulsive, operating on rage and spite and without a well-thought-out plan or competent execution.

Still, it was a very close-run situation that could have run to his benefit at numerous tipping points.

So let’s play a few what-if scenarios.

What if the Defense Department had a Michael Flynn type as chief of staff of the military? What if the Pentagon had actively assisted the Jan. 6 insurrection with several companies of white supremacist/militant Christian activist/combat veterans had been the tip of the spear assaulting Congress? Armed with automatic weapons, RPGs, tanks and air support?

What if the Justice Department leadership not fought the idea that it should declare the election tainted — with no substantive proof that it was — and directed Republican majority state legislatures to throw out election results and allowed these ardent GOP legislators to name Trump as the winner? And if Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona flipped back to Trump by legislative fiat in defiance of voters, what then?

And now we have a couple dozen states passing new laws to depress and discourage voting, all in the name of election integrity, when the 2020 elections were clean and fair and featured record turnout on both sides.

Bottom line: if DC Democrats fail to turn back and nullify all these anti-voter laws, then the Democratic Party could lose the House and Senate in 2022, and Trump could be back in the White House in 2024. Even if he loses the popular vote nationally and in all 50 states, GOP legislatures could ignore the popular vote and simply name Trump the victor.

What if?

Sincerely,

Brodie Farquhar

Hayden