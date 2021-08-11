Letter: Congratulations, Lisa Popovich

We are writing to give a shoutout to Lisa Popovich, executive director of Main Street Steamboat and recipient of the Navigator Award for Nonprofit Leader of the Year. Lisa has been a tireless advocate of all things Main Street here in Steamboat Springs.

Locals and visitors alike may not realize the extent of the impact that Main Street Steamboat has on our community. Lisa and her board raise the funds to pay for the holiday lights that line Lincoln Avenue during the winter season, the beautiful hanging flowers that grace our streets during the summer, the Halloween Stroll and Santa House. Most importantly, Lisa and her crew of ambassadors ensure that the Steamboat Farmers Market shines as a popular and economically vital event that brings our community together every Saturday from June through September.

Despite the challenges of COVID-19 this past year, Lisa managed to keep the Farmers Market functioning successfully as a safe gathering place. She applied for multiple grants to pay for PPP equipment and supplies so our vendors and customers could continue to enjoy the market experience.

Please join us in congratulating Lisa Popovich on receiving this prestigious and well-deserved award.

Main Street ambassadors, board and staff