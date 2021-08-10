Letter: Climate change is real
For decades, we have heard stories from far off lands about stronger hurricanes, more tornadoes, greater floods, bigger forest fires and worsening drought. Northwestern Colorado seemed far removed from the problems that plagued those places. The Colorado River Compact water call Friday and our unhealthy air now makes climate change even more personal.
For decades, we have heard politicians and lobbyists say climate change isn’t real. No challenge has ever been met by denying its existence. For decades, we have heard politicians and lobbyists say climate change is not caused by human behavior, so there is nothing we can do about it. No challenge has ever been met by saying nothing can be done about it.
If we want to minimize the damage to our property and livelihoods, we need to elect representatives who believe in science and have the courage to speak the truth.
Kevin Gilman
Steamboat Springs
