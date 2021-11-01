Letter: Clean up the sky

This week as we consider climate change, let me give you a little different slant on the issue.

Remember how clear and blue the sky was when we were forced to stop driving as much during the COVID shutdown? That small percentage of reduction in emission of carbon made a visible difference.

Remember the smoke-filled days and the wildfires’ destruction last summer? Remember the closure of Glenwood Canyon and the traffic problems? How many people are hoping the drought ends and allows for ski season?

Clearly, we have the ability to reduce carbon emissions and have clearer and bluer skies. Clearly, if we don’t do anything, we are going to breathe a lot of smoke and lose a lot of homes. The place we now love will no longer be the place we love.

It is up to each of us individually and collectively to either do what is necessary to clean up the sky, or we can suffer the consequences.

Paul Bonnifield

Yampa