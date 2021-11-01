Letter: Clean up the sky
This week as we consider climate change, let me give you a little different slant on the issue.
Remember how clear and blue the sky was when we were forced to stop driving as much during the COVID shutdown? That small percentage of reduction in emission of carbon made a visible difference.
Remember the smoke-filled days and the wildfires’ destruction last summer? Remember the closure of Glenwood Canyon and the traffic problems? How many people are hoping the drought ends and allows for ski season?
Clearly, we have the ability to reduce carbon emissions and have clearer and bluer skies. Clearly, if we don’t do anything, we are going to breathe a lot of smoke and lose a lot of homes. The place we now love will no longer be the place we love.
It is up to each of us individually and collectively to either do what is necessary to clean up the sky, or we can suffer the consequences.
Paul Bonnifield
Yampa
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Letter: Clean up the sky
This week as we consider climate change, let me give you a little different slant on the issue.