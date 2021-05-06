Letter: City must honor Referendum 2A

An open letter to Steamboat Springs City Council:

Referendum 2A, passed by the voters in 2013, stated that funds collected by the city of Steamboat Springs from the lodging tax would be dedicated to the expansion of trails in and around the city, in order to provide more recreational opportunities for both residents and visitors. The Yampa River Core Trail was named specifically as one of the 46 trails and amenities eligible for funding.

Recently, the 2A Committee, charged with recommending specific trail funding priorities, approved funding eligibility for nine additional trails near Rabbit Ears Pass. These nine trails were never on the original list approved by the voters. None of these trails adds value to our city’s trail system. Meanwhile, nothing is happening to expand the Core Trail, which was specifically authorized by Referendum 2A. For this reason I was one of over 30 signatories to a letter asking City Council to intervene.

Use of money generated by the lodging tax is restricted by the wording of Referendum 2A and the associated Trails Alliance proposal. There is no flexibility to redirect it to other projects, particularly when worthy projects, such as the Core Trail expansion, go unfunded. It is incumbent on council to adhere to the spirit and substance of the referendum and prevent the funding of any trails that don’t meet the qualifications outlined by the referendum.

Thank you.

Chris Young

Steamboat Springs