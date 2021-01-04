Letter: City Council should vote ’no’ on Triple Crown

On Tuesday, Steamboat Springs City Council will vote on a new contract with the Triple Crown organization. As a populace, we the people of Steamboat overwhelmingly objected to Triple Crown. Part was COVID-19-related, but much was not.

Our objections to Triple Crown in the spring and summer last year are just as valid today. We don’t need Triple Crown. Our town and businesses were crowded all summer and well into the fall without Triple Crown.

Triple Crown crowds our town and crowds out higher spending tourists from our accommodations and restaurants. We should proceed this summer with no Triple Crown to see what our new normal looks like. Let’s give our city a chance this coming summer — without Triple Crown.

Let City Council know of your feelings on Triple Crown today.

David and Aleka Scott

Steamboat Springs