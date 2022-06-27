Letter: City Council should have more information before asking for new tax

So, the Brown Ranch property developers have asked the City of Steamboat Springs to help fund their estimated infrastructure costs of $400 million. And, in very short order, City Council has launched a frenzied attempt to place a $10 million a year tax initiative on the November ballot.

City Council’s decision to drop everything and run blindly into creating such an enormous and impactful tax burden is mystifying given the developer’s lack of any clear and concise planning being in place.

There are many daunting hurdles to be cleared before this multi-year development can be conclusively presented to the Yampa Valley residents and business owners. We need to urge City Council to take a deep breath and let the cards be dealt before going all-in.

Chris Ricks,

North Routt