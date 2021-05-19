Letter: CHRC is open again

I’m one of the eight volunteers in the Community Health Resource Center at the UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. We’re available to provide the community with computerized health information searches from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. To request a medical- or health-related search, please give us a call at 970-870-1173 or email resource@uchealth.org .

Results, which may be available in Spanish as well as English, can be sent to you by email or mail. For more information, visit uchealth.org/yvmc, scroll to Community Health Resource Center and click Online Library Portal. Books, CDs and DVDs can be checked out and pick-up arrangements made by calling or emailing the CHRC. We want to help.

Sincerely,

Barbara Sheehan

Community Health Resource Center volunteer