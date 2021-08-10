Letter: Celebrate community health centers

The past year and a half has been a time that none of us expected, and it provided a new perspective on our belief that everyone deserves the chance to achieve their best health. Our health care heroes work tirelessly to address the COVID-19 public health crisis while continuing to provide our community with necessary safety net services.

I would like to thank our staff who are on the frontlines and behind the scenes in uncharted territory every day. In our clinics they are caring for almost 6,000 community members every year. They work diligently to maintain programming and services for our community, particularly the most vulnerable and marginalized. Our staff find innovative ways to connect with our community and honorably put the health and wellbeing of the community first, often times putting themselves at great risk.

As part of National Health Center Week 2021 — Aug. 8 to 14 — I would like to honor and celebrate all our staff who stay true to our mission to improving the quality of life for all Northwest Colorado residents by providing comprehensive health resources and creating an environment that supports community wellness.

Stephanie Einfeld

Northwest Colorado Health CEO