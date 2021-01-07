Letter: CD3 needs to recall Boebert
Rep. Lauren Boebert’s first official act, after having taken an oath to protect and defend the constitution, was to vote to undermine democracy and incite insurrection. The attack on the capital began moments after her speech criticizing neighboring Arizona’s ability to hold free and fair elections and demonstrating her fealty to Donald Trump.
Wittingly or unwittingly, Lauren Boebert is part of the coup, and her tenure in office has been defined by this event. It will make her an ineffective representative for us. District 3 needs a representative that will stand up to the rich and powerful, not kneel before them. District 3 needs to recall Lauren Boebert.
Kevin Gilman
Steamboat Springs
