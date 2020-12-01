Letter: Caring neighbors
This past Saturday in the dog park, our dogs bolted as we rounded the trail paralleling Hilltop Connector. They ran across the street toward Falling Water Lane and then turned around to come back to the park. As we watched, a large construction flatbed truck was coming down the hill, and we knew what was coming. One of our dogs was hit and rolled under the truck. He managed to get up and run back to us with an obvious broken leg — we didn’t know what other injuries he may have had.
Within seconds, we were surrounded by people from within the dog park and from the neighborhood across the street. The neighbors took our other dog in one of their cars and loaded our injured pup into their truck. They called ahead to Steamboat Veterinary Clinic and drove us there. Our injured dog was on the X-ray table within 15 minutes of the accident, thanks to the help of all these great folks. Miraculously, our dog only suffered a broken leg — no other injuries — and will make a full recovery.
We want to thank all who were so quick to reach out to help. It speaks to what we know to be true of our community. We are blessed to live in town where people instinctively go out of their way to help others and are willing to interrupt their Saturday to help someone in need.
Special thanks as well to Dr. Gotchey and his fantastic team at Steamboat Veterinary Clinic for their skill and compassion. Jameson “Jamo” is on his way to a speedy recovery.
Gratefully,
David Henderson and Tina Kyprios
Steamboat Springs
