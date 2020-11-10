Letter: Cancellation of Veterans Day event marks a ’sad day’

To all the members of Posts 44 and 4264,

It is a sad day when we cannot gather to celebrate our service to this great nation, remind our community of our service and sacrifice and publicly honor our cherished fallen brothers and sisters.

As the warriors of our nation, we are called upon to protect the vulnerable and champion liberty, which is not in diametric opposition to opening the economy and allowing our communities to thrive at this challenging time.

Please recognize that the Chinese Communist Party insidiously unleashed this virus upon the rest of the world approximately 10 months ago, costing precious lives and livelihoods the world over. In the time since the first COVID-19 case arrived in the United States, we have made and continue to make tremendous progress against the virus, which is seldom acknowledged in favor of stoking anxiety and frenzy among the populace.

Our progress is made possible through collaboration, determination, creative thought and concerted effort. Our challenge, moving forward, is to work together to continue to thrive, which depends upon living our lives together.

In spite of the barrage of disinformation, there are affordable and readily available therapeutics for COVID-19. Sadly, and insanely, many hospitals’ policies prohibit their distribution and use.

Be informed and live safely … or live in fear and not live at all.

Respectfully,

Warren H. Harner, Jr., LCDR USNR retired

Lisa A. Harner, M.D.

Steamboat Springs