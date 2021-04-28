Letter: Calling all volunteers

Routt County United Way’s signature volunteer event, Day of Caring, is back. Day of Caring is a half-day event that connects volunteers with projects for nonprofits, government and low-income individuals in the community, hosted by Routt County United Way since 1998.

Every spring, over 200 individual and corporate volunteers join forces to share their time and talents on projects at nonprofits across Routt County. Volunteers who participate in Day of Caring gain first-hand experience in how giving back to their community saves nonprofits over $20,000 in labor costs and allows organizations to invest their efforts where they make the greatest impact Routt County.

Day of Caring kicks off at 9 a.m. May 19, completing a variety of projects for nonprofits and individuals across Routt County. To volunteer or submit a project request to be completed visit routtcountunitedway.org by 4 p.m. Friday, May 7. We will host a brief reception following the projects at Howelsen Hill with complimentary to-go lunch provided by Ski Town Lions Club.

Can’t make it this year? Volunteering is essential to keeping our community connected and supporting local causes, and we need your help to recognize those who do that best. Nominate a volunteer of the year to be honored at our Day of Caring reception. Visit routtcountyunitedway.org .

Day of Caring has been modified to follow current COVID-19 guidelines in place, including but not limited to implementing symptom checks, mask mandates, social distancing requirements and limited capacity. We work diligently with our projects to guarantee your safety comes first.

Day of Caring is proudly sponsored by Bank of the San Juans, Ski Town Lions Club, the city of Steamboat Springs and Steamboat Radio. We hope to see you on May 19 for one powerful day of volunteering.

Kate Nowak

Routt County United Way executive director