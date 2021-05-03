Letter: Bullying commissioners is not a good look

The blatant attacks on the county commissioners at Wednesday’s public health meeting were unconscionable. What’s more, they didn’t make sense. The commissioners don’t decide on the prom or the multiple quarantines that have occurred in the schools.

What the commissioners and the public health staff have done is worked night and day to provide the best policies and advice they can to keep us healthy during a horrible pandemic. Thanks to their guidance and the support of the majority of our community, we’re almost to a new normal.

Urging the rest of the community to do their part and get vaccinated is a science-based recommendation that keeps us all safer. It is not infringing on anyone’s freedom.

Perhaps a big thank you to the commissioners and public health staff is more appropriate than continued attacks.

Linda Delaney

Steamboat Springs