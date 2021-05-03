Letter: Bullying commissioners is not a good look
The blatant attacks on the county commissioners at Wednesday’s public health meeting were unconscionable. What’s more, they didn’t make sense. The commissioners don’t decide on the prom or the multiple quarantines that have occurred in the schools.
What the commissioners and the public health staff have done is worked night and day to provide the best policies and advice they can to keep us healthy during a horrible pandemic. Thanks to their guidance and the support of the majority of our community, we’re almost to a new normal.
Urging the rest of the community to do their part and get vaccinated is a science-based recommendation that keeps us all safer. It is not infringing on anyone’s freedom.
Perhaps a big thank you to the commissioners and public health staff is more appropriate than continued attacks.
Linda Delaney
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Letter: Bullying commissioners is not a good look
The blatant attacks on the county commissioners at Wednesday’s public health meeting were unconscionable. What’s more, they didn’t make sense. The commissioners don’t decide on the prom or the multiple quarantines that have occurred in…