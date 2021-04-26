Letter: Brown is the new green

I have written this before, and it fell flat; now maybe it’s time. I suggested that people, housing developments and businesses let their grass grow at least 3 inches or the highest mower setting. This will save a tremendous amount of water and encourage deeper roots. I have done it on my lawn and rarely have to water the grass.

It is time to showcase a more natural field look rather than a crewcut. Being from the Northeast and Florida where water is plentiful and landscaping covers many acres, I have admired here how some people leave a little area low and most a natural height.

As I have observed in my own neighborhood, there is no need to irrigate your driveway.

The secondary benefit to less mowing is less mower, weed wacker and blower emissions.

This letter may not sit well with landscapers, but their time can be well spent on people’s property doing wildfire mitigation, which is a reality this drought will cause.

As you have probably read and heard, lack of water this year will be a serious situation — time to get serious, less vain, less selfish and be smart.

Robert Nestora

Steamboat Springs