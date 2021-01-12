Letter: Boebert should be expelled from office
It only took four days for Congressional Representative Boebert to violate her oath of office.
On Wednesday, Jan. 6, rioters desecrated the United States Capitol. She stood in the well of the House of Representatives just hours after the destruction screaming for three minutes about the rights of her criminal constituents to “free speech.” She was disgraceful, and I am ashamed that she is my Congressperson.
When you need assistance with VA benefits, Social Security issues, PPE money or COVID-19 information, she will not be there for you. She will not do the job she was elected to do. Boebert has removed the phone numbers for her Grand Junction, Pueblo and Durango offices from her official government website. Her Washington phone goes unanswered.
Lauren Boebert must be expelled by the U.S. House of Representatives.
Judy Tremaine
Steamboat Springs
