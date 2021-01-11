Letter: Boebert is an embarrassment and a danger

In record time, Lauren Boebert (R-QAnon) has managed to disgrace our 3rd Congressional District and the state of Colorado. I omit the town of Rifle since they seem to like her there.

In short order, she’s managed to 1) fail to report a $70,000 campaign contribution from the equally vile Ted Cruz, 2) create a ridiculous video depicting her carrying a Glock while strolling the streets of our nation’s capital, 3) give a speech in the House of Representatives defending the unconstitutional attempt to decertify Electoral College votes, all the while sounding like the whiney high school dropout that she is, and 4) oh, yes, tweeting Congressional office locations to the traitorous mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, all in the name of defending the most corrupt “president” ever to hold office in the history of the United States.

At minimum, she should be expelled from the House of Representatives. If there’s any justice at all, she should be arrested and tried for sedition.

Gary Popovich

Oak Creek