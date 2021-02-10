Letter: ’Behemoth’ sports facility would impact climate goals

Within a span of two days, I recently read two highly conflicting articles where climate change is concerned. One of them lauded the recent positive strides we are making as a country, state and locally to address the issue. Yay.

Just two days earlier, however, we had the news of “Council to consider new indoor sports facility.” Hmmm. At 45,000 square feet, we are looking at a giant, energy-sucking space that will be almost double the footprint of our tennis facility. The cubic footage, all that empty air meant to capture the occasional soccar ball, is what really counts here, though. Heating and cooling that space will cost a fortune and certainly set us back on our local climate goals.

Besides the facility itself are the attendant parking and traffic issues. As people seem to be generally loathe to carpooling, I can imagine all the single passenger cars rotating in and out, all waiting for their precious cargo with their engines running. And a giant, heat-generating blacktop parking lot in use just for the occasional tournament — makes me think of Stockbridge. Also, I can’t think of anywhere in the Yampa Valley where this thing might go without adding to traffic snarls, especially on the west end.

Comfort and convenience are two main human contributors to climate change. Let’s re-prioritize our lives for what we’d like to remain a cold enough climate and think hard about how this behemoth will fit in.

Pam Pierce

Steamboat Springs