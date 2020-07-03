Letter: Avoiding another shutdown is key

Steamboat is a special place valued by all those living and visiting here. When COVID-19 shut down our community, it placed hardships on us all. Reopening our businesses with new protocols was an adjustment but an important step in getting back to work. We could not have done this without our community’s support to keep us afloat until our town reopened to visitors.

We wish to thank everyone for supporting your local businesses and for following public health orders when shopping in Steamboat. While even within our industry sector we may not agree on all strategies in COVID-19 containment, we all appreciate the continued support of local businesses and doing so in safe and healthy ways. Avoiding another devastating shutdown is key for us all to focus on during this time.

Please continue to shop locally. We wish you and your families a safe and happy Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Steamboat Springs Chamber Retail Work Group and Main Street Steamboat