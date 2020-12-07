Letter: Are you kidding me?
Great. A group of anti-maskers who are pretending to support local businesses held a super-spreader rally when it will hurt our economy the most.
Do they not realize that the Routt County Board of Commissioners is working with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to find opportunities for local restaurants and businesses by hopefully qualifying for a new 5-Star program?
Do these COVID spreaders not realize that to qualify for any new programs, we need to reduce our COVID numbers and show community public health compliance?
Do they not realize that both the county and the state of Colorado recently allocated funds to help small businesses and workers harmed by COVID?
Do they not care about the devastating effect COVID is having on our friends and neighbors? Do they not understand that tourists will not visit and support our economy if our infection numbers are high?
Please. The election is over. Now is not the time for disingenuous partisan rallies. Now is the time to wear masks, social distance and keep each other healthy. This is how we as a community can support our health, which is the best way to support our economy.
Hummer Marchand
Clark
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Our View: Get informed now about school boundary issues
For the first time in decades, the Steamboat Springs School District will adjust district boundaries in advance of the opening of a new school.