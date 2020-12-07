Letter: Are you kidding me?

Great. A group of anti-maskers who are pretending to support local businesses held a super-spreader rally when it will hurt our economy the most.

Do they not realize that the Routt County Board of Commissioners is working with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to find opportunities for local restaurants and businesses by hopefully qualifying for a new 5-Star program?

Do these COVID spreaders not realize that to qualify for any new programs, we need to reduce our COVID numbers and show community public health compliance?

Do they not realize that both the county and the state of Colorado recently allocated funds to help small businesses and workers harmed by COVID?

Do they not care about the devastating effect COVID is having on our friends and neighbors? Do they not understand that tourists will not visit and support our economy if our infection numbers are high?

Please. The election is over. Now is not the time for disingenuous partisan rallies. Now is the time to wear masks, social distance and keep each other healthy. This is how we as a community can support our health, which is the best way to support our economy.

Hummer Marchand

Clark