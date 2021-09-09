Letter: Apology to Yampa Fire Protection District

Myself and nine other board members and volunteers were provided information by another district volunteer at last night’s Yampa Fire Protection District Board meeting that made my letter to the editor of 9/1/21 moot.

The letter in question was in regards to an old ambulance we were going to donate or sell. I was in favor of selling it and returning the proceeds to the district, three other board members wished to donate it. I thought that decision was a disservice to the tax payers and described it in the letter as an act of fiscal irresponsibility. I was wrong, as this quote from the ambulance contract clearly shows:

“Equipment purchased under this contract shall either be placed with another operating emergency medical services provider in the State of Colorado or be sold at public auction for its then fair market value. That portion of the sale proceeds which equals the state’s initial financial contribution towards the purchase of that equipment shall be refunded to the state by the contractor.”

In short, there would have been no funds returned to the district and any profit from the public auction would have been returned to the state. My assertion of fiscal irresponsibility was false.

I clearly didn’t do enough research to justify my righteous indignation, and I thank the volunteer for catching my error.

I wish to apologize to my fellow Yampa Fire Protection Board members, command, volunteers and district residents for any embarrassment or harm my letter may have caused.

I’m not just a YFPD board member, I’m also a former volunteer who spent 3 1/2 years of my retirement, starting at age 62, serving the district. I’m proud of that service and those district volunteers who currently serve their community. They do an amazing job with meager resources and I commend them, one and all.

Richard W. Sutton

Yampa Fire Protection District Director