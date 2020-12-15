Letter: Americans should want to do their part

Dec. 11, 2020 — a date which will live in infamy. More Americans have now died from Covid-19 than all American combat fatalities in World War II.

During that war, Americans were willing to make great sacrifices. Men and women volunteered to go fight overseas. Food was rationed. Tires, gasoline, and shoes were rationed. It was hard, but Americans wanted to do their part.

In the current war against Covid19, faux patriots are refusing to wear a mask. They won’t do it for their country. They won’t do it for their friends. They won’t do it for their families. It is just too much of a sacrifice to ask of some Americans.

Kevin E. Gilman

Steamboat Springs