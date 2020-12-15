Letter: Americans should want to do their part
Dec. 11, 2020 — a date which will live in infamy. More Americans have now died from Covid-19 than all American combat fatalities in World War II.
During that war, Americans were willing to make great sacrifices. Men and women volunteered to go fight overseas. Food was rationed. Tires, gasoline, and shoes were rationed. It was hard, but Americans wanted to do their part.
In the current war against Covid19, faux patriots are refusing to wear a mask. They won’t do it for their country. They won’t do it for their friends. They won’t do it for their families. It is just too much of a sacrifice to ask of some Americans.
Kevin E. Gilman
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Letter: Americans should want to do their part
Dec. 11, 2020 — a date which will live in infamy. More Americans have now died from Covid-19 than all American combat fatalities in World War II.