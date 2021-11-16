Letter: Alarming lack of response from resort

Steamboat Pilot & Today recently reported in a Nov. 9 article “COVID cases worse now than at this point last year; just 7 ICU beds left in Northwest Colorado,” that Routt County’s chief medical officer reports COVID-19 infection rates have not peaked and to expect significant rates of disease transmission through February.

It was extremely alarming to then read just two days later in the article, “Steamboat Resort has less stringent COVID restrictions for guests, employees than other Colorado ski resorts” that Steamboat has decided to do little or nothing to protect its staff and guests.

With no requirement for masks — even indoors — and not requiring vaccinations for employees working inside less than 75% of the time, the resort is providing nothing more than lip service to a deadly pandemic. “Requiring” unvaccinated guests to wear masks is not a policy when it cannot be monitored or enforced, and any policy that relies on words like “may,” “should” and “encourage” is effectively worthless.

It’s little wonder the resort is having difficulty hiring and retaining staff, and it shouldn’t be surprised when many of its skiing customers choose safer resorts this winter.

Grace Powers

Steamboat Springs