Letter: ‘A year like no other’

As we wrap up the official end of the 2020-21 school year, the Steamboat Springs District School Board would like to sincerely thank our incredible staff, students and community for a year like no other. We are so proud of the district’s resilience and accomplishments through it all.

The Herculean efforts of each staff member in a difficult environment did not go unnoticed. We know our employees endured mental strain as individuals and caregivers during the pandemic and yet still gave of themselves, working long hours under intense stress to serve our students. Our leadership and health care staff carried an especially heavy responsibility and made decisions no one had anticipated would be part of their job description.

In the midst of this global crisis, the district also successfully managed two unpredictable budgets and renovations at all of our schools, built and staffed a brand new PK-8, continued to develop culture and curriculum and accomplished all of the thousands of other tasks it takes to run a school in a typical year. Dr. Brad Meeks deserves individual recognition for his part over the past 10 years in developing the phenomenal team that made this possible and for his calm leadership in a year of high emotion.

We are also so proud of how our students and families responded to the challenges this year presented to them. Managing hybrid and online work at home, enduring unexpected quarantines, masks and social distancing, missing well-loved activities and milestones and dealing with a level of isolation most of us have never experienced — all so difficult. Yet, when you walked through the halls of our schools, the general feeling was one of gratitude to have been learning in person and a willingness to do what it took to keep that privilege.

And finally, we thank our community and Routt County public health. Without the commitment of our citizens to the health of Routt County and the guidance of our public health leaders, we would not have been able to keep our doors open. We know many of you endured hardship for the good of the whole, and we appreciate your sacrifices.

Kim Brack, Chresta Brinkman, Lara Craig, Kelly Latterman, and Katy Lee

Steamboat Springs School Board members