Letter: A Winter Carnival poem about Howelsen Hill

‘Howelsen Hill’

By Ethan Summers

The feeling of getting air off a jump

The determination to be a good skier

Friends

Laughing

Grateful for snow

And sunsets off Mile Run

Races on the face

One ski skiing drills

Sometimes in snow squalls

The sky lit up in shades of red

The warm lodge

And American flag at the base

Holding the past of our mountain

Having the best time

With our group

Three days a week

In February

We ski down with flares

To celebrate

Before being picked up by our parents.

