Letter: A Winter Carnival poem about Howelsen Hill
‘Howelsen Hill’
By Ethan Summers
The feeling of getting air off a jump
The determination to be a good skier
Friends
Laughing
Grateful for snow
And sunsets off Mile Run
Races on the face
One ski skiing drills
Sometimes in snow squalls
The sky lit up in shades of red
The warm lodge
And American flag at the base
Holding the past of our mountain
Having the best time
With our group
Three days a week
In February
We ski down with flares
To celebrate
Before being picked up by our parents.
