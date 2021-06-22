Letter: A sky that’s always white

Think about what it would be like to live under a sky that’s always white — not the Colorado bluebird sky that we love and are invigorated by, but a sky that during most of the year is muted by wildfire smoke, drifting in from quite far away — or the obscured sky and smoky air from wildfires close at hand. Here it is the middle of June, and we’re already experiencing widespread wildfires and the kinds of temperatures that we used to see for a few days in August.

The threats that have begun impacting us in the United States have affected other parts of the world for decades. One of the factors creating the unending flow of refugees to the U.S. from Latin America is drought and the inability of people to raise food to feed their families. Unrest in countries like Iran and Syria began under the same conditions — crops failing because of drought.

Awhile back the magazine High Country News published an issue speculating on a future environment when catastrophic climate disruption has changed everything. One story described a United States in which most of the forests were gone — due largely to wildfires. Social organization had fragmented. In that scenario corporate heads and politicians who had purposely ignored threats of climate disruption were put in jail for the crime of not acting on the decades of science warning about the coming impacts of human caused climate disruption.

We are in fact moving toward a time when the world as we know it will no longer exist. Many people are trying to find solutions, and if solutions are found fast enough, and, critically, if they are implemented on a large scale fast enough, we could slow the trajectory of catastrophic climate disruption.

If you’ve never called or written your Congressperson or Senator or President — or city council members or county commissioners to tell them that they need to take aggressive action on climate disruption, you really need to do that. Or give money to organizations that are working for solutions to climate disruption. Do both if you can.

We all need to be speaking out, speaking up and taking action, or the economic forces that benefit from keeping things the way they are will prevail. Contact the offices of Governor Jared Polis and Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet. Search “City of Steamboat Springs City Council” and “Routt County Commissioners” for email links. Try Rep. Lauren Boebert too.

Diane Brower

Steamboat Springs