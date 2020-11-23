Letter: A long road to recovering our democracy

We have endured four years of chaos, months of the pandemic, economic and social upheaval, campaign fatigue, vote counting stress for weeks and ballot court challenges. Yet, even with a new administration we still have a very long and challenging road to recovering our democracy, the economy and our mental well-being.

What shall we tackle first? Utmost is the pandemic, in order to give us social and economic relief. But, as important, how will we interact with the 71 million voters who wanted four more years of chaos under the current administration? And how do we communicate with the conservative elected officials who supported the present administration?

There are moderate, conservative elected officials who will compromise with moderate liberal programs, but they are fearful of being primaried out by hardline conservative voters. Historically, we blame big corporations, special interests and big money misinformation, but hardline conservative voters may play a bigger part in preventing our government from solving our problems.

How do we converse with the millions of voters who wanted four more years of undermining our democracy, lack of truth and voter suppression? What keeps them so riled up that they can’t accept the result of the election? Suggesting that it is Trump’s bad behavior is too simple of an answer.

Are these voters unhappy that economic and social justice would allow equal access for all Americans? Is it misinformation that reinforces a false narrative that they are going to be left out? Is it tribalism or is it latent racism or bigotry? Do they feel that big government is the problem?

Reality in the form of facts and truths seems to be lacking. How do we turn this narrative around? It may well be a person-to-person, neighbor-to-neighbor, city-to-city, county-to-county process to get us back to a more united states. But, are these supporters of the present administration willing to compromise?

We are all suffering from pandemic fatigue and partisan divisions. And now we have newly elected representatives for the country, but they can’t do this governing alone. We need to stay involved locally and nationally. The upcoming election in Georgia is where the roadblock in the Senate can be broken so we can solve our problems.

We need to communicate our needs and priorities to our representatives and be active in our community at the local, state and federal level.

John Spezia

Steamboat Springs