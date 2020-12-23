Letter: A grateful thank you

It has been over a year since the VFW building suffered smoke damage from the fire at Steamboat Smokehouse. Through no fault of the VFW Post, it has been a long struggle with the Post’s insurance to get any form of renumeration for the damage.

The process with the insurance company required independent appraisal of the damage. Paxton Jones, co-owner of Alpine Insurance, stepped up and put many volunteer hours working with the insurance company to make sure that the VFW received a fair appraisal of the damage. Through his untiring work, the Post was finally able to come to an agreement with the insurance company that will allow the Post the opportunity to start some repair of the smoke damage.

The officers and members of VFW Post 4264 would like to thank Paxton because without Paxton’s commitment to making sure the VFW received fair compensation, the Post would not be in a position today to move forward with keeping this historic building an important part of the Lincoln Avenue historic district.

Rick Reinhard

Commander VFW Post 4264

Jim Stanko

Adjutant VFW Post 4264