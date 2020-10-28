Letter: A dream I dreamed
Dear Editor,
I had a dream about a conversation between the Almighty and St. Michael, the archangel:
GOD: Hey Mikey! Did you line up all those special events for the 2020s?
MIKE: Sure did, Boss. I, … uh, did you say 2020s? As in plural?
GOD: Yes, why do you ask? Oh, wait. Did you load up everything in one year?
MIKE: Um, yeah. I did think it was a bit much, hitting folks with killer wasps and October wildfires. That’s why I put off the asteroid strike for awhile.
GOD: Great. Just great. How bad is it down there?
MIKE: Not so good, Boss. Lots of folks coming home earlier than hoped, but there’s an election that could turn things around.
GOD: Yeah, they got to get rid of that president. Then maybe they can govern with a bit more love and less fear or hate. I know! I’m gonna help the Dems win and learn how to play more hardball.
MIKE: Ya want me to round up Franklin and Theodore for some White House dream visitations?
GOD: No. I’ve got a better idea.
MIKE: What? Who?
GOD: AOC.
Sincerely,
Brodie Farquhar
Hayden
To reach Lisa Schlichtman, call 970-871-4221, email lschlichtman@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @lschlichtman.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User