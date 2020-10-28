Letter: A dream I dreamed

Dear Editor,

I had a dream about a conversation between the Almighty and St. Michael, the archangel:

GOD: Hey Mikey! Did you line up all those special events for the 2020s?

MIKE: Sure did, Boss. I, … uh, did you say 2020s? As in plural?

GOD: Yes, why do you ask? Oh, wait. Did you load up everything in one year?

MIKE: Um, yeah. I did think it was a bit much, hitting folks with killer wasps and October wildfires. That’s why I put off the asteroid strike for awhile.

GOD: Great. Just great. How bad is it down there?

MIKE: Not so good, Boss. Lots of folks coming home earlier than hoped, but there’s an election that could turn things around.

GOD: Yeah, they got to get rid of that president. Then maybe they can govern with a bit more love and less fear or hate. I know! I’m gonna help the Dems win and learn how to play more hardball.

MIKE: Ya want me to round up Franklin and Theodore for some White House dream visitations?

GOD: No. I’ve got a better idea.

MIKE: What? Who?

GOD: AOC.

Sincerely,

Brodie Farquhar

Hayden

To reach Lisa Schlichtman, call 970-871-4221, email lschlichtman@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @lschlichtman.