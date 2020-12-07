Letter: A community of giving

I am humbled by the ways our community gives at the time of need. Certainly, now is a great time to consider yearend giving as the need couldn’t be greater in Routt County. According to the National Council of Nonprofits, a third of all nonprofit’s donations are received in December. As you consider your end-of-year giving, there are many ways to contribute this season.

Many organizations can receive appreciated assets, such as stocks, as gifts. For example, we provide this option by giving you a few numbers your broker needs to transfer stocks. Other organizations offer tax credits on your Colorado state tax return by designating your donation to certain areas, such as the early childhood education tax credit (50%) and enterprise zone tax credits (25%). You may receive an important tax credit on your Colorado state tax return by designating your donation to these funds. Make sure to work with your tax adviser to receive your credit.

This year, Routt County United Way, on behalf of multiple agencies, are collecting $25 increment grocery gift cards. Agencies across the community are qualifying individuals and families for these cards. If we can support individuals and families with a week or two of groceries, then we will free up income to pay for bills, rent, holiday gifts and other necessities.

The gift cards are due to the United Way office at 443 Oak St. by Friday. The cards will be distributed to the agencies Dec. 14 in time for families to receive food for the holidays.

Thank you Routt County residents for giving and caring for our own. We are so fortunate to have you in our community.

Kate Nowak

Routt County United Way executive director