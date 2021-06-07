Letter: A breath of fresh air

South Routt Elementary School physical education classes wrapped up the school year with a school-wide Field Day and Town Fun Run. Parents said the Fun Run was like a breath of fresh air. I must agree. It was so great to see parents, staff, administrators and students having a great time together outside.

A big thank-you goes out to the Yampa Town Hall staff for helping out with the road blocks, the Yampa Fire Department for being the sag wagon, the Soroco High School music department for the motivating exercise tunes, the bus drivers, and the middle school and high school runners for coming down and cheering the elementary students on. I would also like to thank the police departments and school staff for making the Fun Run happen. The Field Day was a team effort as well.

Another big thank-you goes out to Select Super in Oak Creek for supplying eggs for the famous Field Day egg toss. Select Super has been donating eggs for almost 20 years now. A thank-you to the high school and middle school students for coming down and helping the elementary students with the games and the grounds and maintenance staff for maintaining the facilities.

It really took a team effort for all of this to work. As the saying goes, “It takes a village.”

Artie Weber

South Routt Elementary School physical education teacher