Letter: A big ‘thank you’ from RCCS

To the generous Yampa Valley community members and Rotary Lobsterfest Committee,

It is with deepest gratitude that Routt County Crisis Support thanks the members of the Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs, the members of the Rotary Lobsterfest Committee, the Lobsterfest sponsors, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue and the Yampa Valley community members and business sponsors who supported our nonprofit at this fundraising event. It is events like this that bring out the best in our community.

It was no coincidence that this event was held on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11. The Lobsterfest Committee intentionally chose this date because of its connection to Routt County Crisis Support, which provides mental health support for local first responders.

We thank everyone who gave their time, talent and treasure to this hugely successful and impactful event. Your generosity will help us continue to provide crisis support services to community members impacted by a critical event and mental health support to local first responders and their families.

In gratitude,

Molly Lotz

Routt County Crisis Support executive director