Letter: 3 questions for Congresswoman Boebert

1. Do you believe that it is legal to come into the U.S. Capitol and steal laptops, vandalize offices, kill a police officer and attack others and attempt to break into House chambers with zip ties and weapons while members of the House of Representatives were conducting Constitutional business?

2. Do you believe that Trump should continue as commander in chief for the next 12 days?

3. Have you been approached by the FBI or any other investigative body to provide any information that you have of the identity of any people who entered the Capitol on Wednesday?

Your constituent,

Mary Walker

Clark