Community Agriculture Alliance: Live wildfire ready

Colorado faces a “new normal” when it comes to wildfire. Ongoing drought and warmer temperatures elevate wildfire risk for Coloradans and wildfires now occur year-round statewide.

To encourage more residents to prepare for wildfire, the Colorado State Forest Service is joining other organizations in Colorado in a campaign called, “Live Wildfire Ready.”

The campaign will help residents of Routt County, especially those who live in the wildland-urban interface, understand their wildfire risk and what they can do to mitigate that risk to their life, home and property. More than half of all Coloradans live in the wildland-urban interface and are susceptible to wildfire, so it is important for people to take action and be prepared for wildfire.

Live Wildfire Ready shares simple, practical, relatively low-cost actions residents can take to prepare their homes and property for wildfire. These actions include the following:

• Regularly clear leaves, pine needles and other debris from your deck, roof and gutters.

• Rake and remove pine needles and leaves 5 feet from your home.

• Store firewood at least 30 feet from your home, preferably uphill, and never on or under your deck.

• Move items under your deck or porch to a storage area.

• Prune branches hanging over your roof and within 10 feet of your chimney.

• Remove flammable material within 6 vertical inches of your home’s siding.

• Mow grasses to 4 inches or less within 30 feet of your home.

• Clear brush, shrubs, and other plants within 10 feet of propane tanks and gas meters.

• Screen attic, roof, eaves, and foundation vents and wall-in areas below decks and stilt foundations with 1/8-inch metal mesh.

In addition to preparing one’s home, living wildfire ready means being ready to evacuate during a fire:

• Ensure home address signs are clearly visible from the street.

• Contact Routt County’s Office of Emergency Management to register for emergency notifications and encourage your friends, family and neighbors to do the same.

• Confirm at least one alternate path out of your neighborhood other than the one most commonly used and be prepared for potential evacuation requiring the alternative route.

Live Wildfire Ready is directed and generously funded by the State of Colorado through Senate Bill 22-007 and was developed by the Colorado State Forest Service, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, USDA Forest Service, and the Colorado State Fire Chiefs.

For more about wildfire mitigation in Routt County, visit CSFS.colostate.edu/wildfire-mitigation or contact the Routt County Wildfire Mitigation Council at RouttWildfire.org

For more about the campaign, visit LiveWildfireReady.org , or search for #LiveWildfireReady on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. If you have further questions, call the CSFS Steamboat Springs field office at 970-879-0475.

Justin Minott is a forester with the Colorado State Forest Service.