Community Agriculture Alliance: Colorado AgrAbility Offers Free Workshop in Steamboat Springs

A herd follows a tracker into a nearby meadow as a rancher feeds hay to the hungry cattle along Routt County Road 44 north west of Steamboat.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

As the average age of farmers closes in on 58, many of the people who produce the food and fiber our nation depends upon are getting to the point where physical limitations may be impacting their ability to work. What once was a simple act of getting onto a horse or getting out of a tractor is now a laborious event that may be painful, or even impossible. Fortunately for our ag producers, a program exists that can help you overcome these issues, whether those issues are caused by age, long-term disability or other ailment.

The Colorado AgrAbility Project is a joint program of Colorado State University Extension and Goodwill of Colorado. Working together, these partners provide on-site evaluations, resource information, equipment modification and assistive technology for ag producers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture and the State of Colorado provide funding for the Colorado AgrAbility Project.

AgrAbility provides resources for all agriculture producers, but specializes in making sure our aging or disabled farmers and ranchers can continue doing what they love doing, minimizing the struggles that accompany ailments. Along with the resources mentioned above, AgrAbility also provides free educational workshops to agricultural producers. The project comes to Steamboat Springs next week with information that is valuable to all farmers, ranchers, and small-scale producers.

Topics for this year’s workshop include Aging in Rural America & Ag Tax issues that are important to you. In the workshop, participants will:

Learn about the AgrAbility program from Candiss Leathers and James Craig, and what it can do at no cost for farmers and ranchers who qualify for free services, and some types of Assistive Technology that can help ag producers overcome barriers to completing tasks.

Hear from Chad Reznicek, who serves as a subject matter expert in behavioral health needs of rural agricultural producers. He will be presenting on Promoting Emotional Wellbeing in the Golden Years — Tips and Strategies Based on Resiliency and Life Satisfaction Research in Aging.

Meet Norm Dalsted, an expert on financial and economic aspects of farming and ranching, who has researched the impact of COVID on agriculture taxation. Norm will explore possible ramifications to personal, corporate, and agricultural taxation as it might be impacted under the restrictions imposed by COVID. He will also explore how taxpayers must be prepared to consider alternatives to the usual timing for filings as the IRS responds to practical issues of access to records, in-person tax preparation, and potential last minute changes to requirements. Additionally, Norm will apply his decades of Farm/Ranch tax expertise to draw conclusions about Tax Year 2021.

The workshop will take place at the Historic Routt County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Thursday, March 3. For more information, and to register, call the Routt County Extension office at 970-879-0825, email me at thagenbuch@co.routt.co.us , or visit AgrAbility.colostate.edu/ .