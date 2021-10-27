David Baldinger, Jr.: Why I might support a candidate like me? Affordable housing is the issue.

My name is David Baldinger, Jr. I am a candidate For District 1 City Council in Steamboat Springs. Steamboat Springs is my hometown, I am a lifelong Steamboat citizen and a graduate of Steamboat Springs High School and Dartmouth College.

I have a positive vision for Steamboat and am excited about the opportunities ahead of us. I feel a call to duty for my community to leave this amazing town better than I found it over 50 years ago. It is that simple.

The most important issue in this community is affordable housing. It holds the keys to equity and inclusion in Steamboat. Many are living the experience of the affordable housing crisis. I understand it. It is a huge hardship.

Whether you are new to the community, an employee, a local business owner, a retiree or other form of resident, it is clear that the current and next generation of Steamboat needs our help. The housing hardships are clear. The solutions need to be addressed by reasoned and concerned decisions. This community needs less talk, and more action on affordable housing. Your next city council member choices will be important to the development of these solutions and other issues facing our community.

Someone has to have an understanding of the current problem of affordable and workforce housing. Someone has to have an open mind to listen to the community. Someone has to have some experience in the public process. Someone has to have the institutional memory of past failures and correct us to a new path.

Humbly, I believe that I am that person. I am simply asking for your trust and support.

We can solve the housing crisis and other challenges to our community collectively. I am confident that together, we can make a big change and impact on a variety issues we face together.

When you cast your ballot, I suggest that you vote for the most knowledgeable, fair, experienced and concerned candidate in all district races. In District 1, I hope I am your clear choice. When you cast your ballot, vote with confidence.

David Baldinger is a candidate for Steamboat Springs City Council District 1.