County commissioners: Lives, schools, ski season and more are at risk

Dear community members of Routt County,

This week our public health officials briefed us on the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in Routt County. Our cases continue to grow every week and our investigations have shown that personal gatherings, travel in and out of the county, and household spread are the main reasons for spread. On Thursday, we spoke with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and together we decided to move to Level 2/Yellow based on the state’s criteria. But more alarming is that our exponential case growth will quickly move us to Level 3/Orange. Businesses and individuals should make the necessary preparations to move to Level 3/Orange in a week.

We need to get back to doing what we know works best. Each of us has a responsibility to do our part by wearing masks, avoiding gatherings with people outside of our household, physically distancing and washing our hands. If we all do our part, we can save lives and protect our winter season. This is a marathon not a sprint.

We as a community have choices. The state and the county can institute more regulation or citizens can take personal responsibility. At this point, we need to do both, but the more personal responsibility is taken, the less regulation is needed.

We also need to understand what is at stake if we don’t take action. Hospital capacity will be exceeded. More people will die. The ski season will be at risk, schools will be impacted and our economy will be severely impacted.

At the start of the pandemic, we all took action to protect our community. County and municipal staff, frontline workers, law enforcement, businesses, nonprofits, teachers, students, parents and seniors all stepped up to address this pandemic together. We have been fighting this pandemic since March and it is not over. A vaccine is on the horizon, but it will take time to distribute to our residents. In the meantime, we need everyone to step up again. We are at a critical juncture, and we need everyone’s participation to fight this insidious virus. We have more disease prevalence in our community than we did in March. Our latest update is 58 cases from Oct. 19 to Nov. 1.

COVID stops with you. We need every community member in Routt County to make a difference in stopping the spread. Routt County urges all residents to commit to the “Big Three” for November:

1. Don’t interact with anyone outside of your household (including working from home and canceling social and travel plans).

2. Wear a mask.

3. Stay 6 feet apart from people outside your household.

In addition, we all need to:

• Wash our hands often.

• Stay home if sick.

• Get tested is we have symptoms.

• Sign up for the Colorado exposure alerts, addyourphone.com.

We are all in this together. We cannot fight this alone, and everyone has a role to play in stopping this pandemic from spreading in Routt County.

Sincerely,

Tim Corrigan, Beth Melton, Doug Monger

Routt County Board of Commissioners