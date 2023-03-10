Community Agriculture Alliance: 10th annual Ag Week full of fun, informative events

We’ve seen a lot of faces, familiar and new, shopping at the CAA Local Food Market recently, searching for the ever-elusive dozen eggs or a delicious, juicy, locally-raised steak. 2022 was our busiest year yet at the CAA Market, and we are delighted to know that more and more people are connecting with local agriculture.

As more people enjoy the fruits of the labor of ranchers and farmers in our community, we ask ourselves again: “Where would you be without agriculture?” Well, you’d be Naked and Hungry, and recently, you’d undoubtedly be without your breakfast omelet.

A robust local food system gives our community more resilience against supply chain disruptions. As we’ve seen over the last several years, disruptions can be caused by transportation issues from winter storms, overbuying during emergencies, or an avian flu outbreak that has affected more than 58 million laying hens nationwide. Yet, our community is lucky to have access to high-quality meats, cheeses, eggs, and seasonal produce year-round. Even in the harsh winter months, there are farmers and ranchers in Routt County working hard to ensure their food products make it to market and ultimately to your table.

To celebrate these dedicated individuals, Community Agriculture Alliance will host the 10th annual Ag Week from March 20-24, coinciding with National Agriculture Day on March 21. The whole week will be filled with fun and informative agriculture-related activities for the entire community. So if you’ve been curious about how to butcher a chicken or have always wanted your very own pair of branded leather gloves, we’ve got you covered.

Some events require registration, visit CommunityAgAlliance.org for more information.

Local Food Specials at Participating Restaurants – details coming soon

Token Tuesday | Tuesdays in March | Mountain Tap Brewery

Yampa Valley Ranch Tour Saturday March 11 | 10 a.m. – noon | Yampa Valley Ranch

Chicken Butchery Class with Laura The Butcher, March 20 | 1-2 p.m. | Meatbar

Food and Fiber Demonstrations at CMC Sustainability Class, March 20 | Colorado Mountain College

Art of Ranching: Celebrating Our Centennial Ranches Through The Eyes Of 4-H Youth, March 21 | 6-8 p.m. | Library Hall

Branding Session at CAA Market: Brand Leather Gloves And More! Wednesday March 22 | 10:30 a.m. – 5:50 p.m. *gloves available for purchase

“Bitterbrush” Film Screening, March 22 | 6-8 p.m. | Bud Werner Memorial Library Hall

State of the River, March 23 | 5-7 p.m. | Steamboat Springs Community Center

Deer Creek Sharp Shooters Band: A Night To Appreciate All Who Work In Agriculture! March 25 | Doors At 7 p.m., Show at 8 p.m. | The Press

Finally, I’d like to take a moment to introduce myself as CAA’s newest staff member. After 10 years in the Yampa Valley and at least six years shopping at the market, I am excited to join the fun as Development and Marketing Manager. I am looking forward to connecting with our members and supporting the many great things to come at Ag Alliance. Please say “Hello!” next time you stop in.

Olivia Goldsworthy, CAA Development and Marketing Manager