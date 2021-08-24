Boebert attacks women’s health care

Recently a motion in the state of Mississippi to overturn the landmark decision Roe v Wade has reached the level of the Supreme Court in Washington D.C., where it is now being threatened. The right to safe, legal abortion has been the law of the land for close to 50 years. Abortion is health care. Before this health care was legal and safe, illegal abortions caused at least one in six pregnancy-related deaths.

While it may seem hard to believe that such a salient decision concerning women’s rights to their own autonomy is under attack, Colorado’s very own U.S. representatives, including Lauren Boebert, Doug Lamborn and Ken Buck, have all signed on to support Mississippi’s movement to overturn it. With motive being intrinsically financial and political, the disregard for one’s general wellbeing above these interests is frustrating.

Boebert propagates how the right to a safe abortion being overturned is not a civil issue but a financial issue. Really? That is not how such a monumental right should be decided, whether it is upheld or not. No matter what side of the debate you are on, I think we can agree that the decision should be about those affected by the ruling not the money. That’s how more issues would come to be created instead of resolving those already at hand.

Recent polls tell us that Americans don’t believe that politicians or judges should be making personal decisions for them about their pregnancies. However, since her election in 2020, Boebert has sponsored legislation to defund Planned Parenthood and promoted falsehoods about abortion funding. Simply put, she has led a profound attack on public health, access to comprehensive services for women’s health, including safe abortion care, contraception and cancer screening.

At the base of this issue, shouldn’t it be about providing support to those in need and working toward equality and justice for all, instead of creating more limitations on basic human rights that we as a society have already fought to rise above?

For generations now, women have had the right to make their own personal decisions about when and whether to become a parent, including the right to access to safe, legal abortion services. It should not be up to politicians to make these fundamental, personal health care decisions.

Zach Milavitz

Steamboat Springs